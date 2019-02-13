Bengaluru: Loud music leads to assault of cop, arrest of 4 youths

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Loud music well into the night led to the assault of a cop and arrest of four youths, claiming to be journalists, in RT Nagar in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the complaint filed by RT Nagar head constable Sridhara Murthy, 38, he was deployed for Hoysala night patrolling. At 2.49 am on February 10, he received a message on Hoysala tab from the police control room that some people were playing loud music on Devegowda Road in Thimmappa Garden, disturbing public peace.

Murthy and a constable rushed to the area around 3 am and found loud music being played in a house on the first floor of a residential building on 7th cross. Murthy went to the house to find four youths having a party and playing music loudly and shouting. He asked the youths to turn off the music as it was disturbing the neighbours.

The youths told him it was their house and they would do whatever they wanted. Murthy told them it was unlawful to play loud music in the wee hours and neighbours had complained against it. The youths then insisted on knowing who the complainant was, saying they would go and kill him. When Murthy refused to divulge the name, one of the youths further increased the volume.

They claimed to be journalists close to several senior police officers and threatened to file a complaint against Murthy instead, accusing him of demanding bribe and get him suspended. They also threatened to bring people from “journalist society” and stage protest in front of their police station. Murthy ignored their threats and insisted on they turning off the music immediately.

The youths then allegedly assaulted Murthy and ripped his uniform, breaking his breastplate. They asked the two policemen to leave the place. Murthy then called the RT Nagar police station and asked all the staff to come to the spot. Around 10pm, policemen on night beat converged on the place and took the youths to the police station.

On interrogating them, the police learnt they were not journalists. The police arrested Anachet Jamir, a private firm employee in JP Nagar; Liteo Chachei, claiming to be pursuing media and communications; and Marwathi and Jamir pursing degree in private colleges. All are aged between 22 and 24 years and staying together at the apartment on rent.