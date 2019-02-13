Man stabs youth for scolding his child  

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth was brutally attacked by a neighbour after he objected to the latter’s son playing on the terrace of his house on Sunday. The eight-year-old boy went back crying and complained to his parents that Azam Pasha, a resident of Kuppaswamy Layout in Nagawara, had scolded him. The boy’s father then attacked Pasha with a knife and a stone, leaving him injured.

Pasha, a salesman in a showroom, is admitted to the National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) where he is said to be out of danger but kept under observation. The boy’s father, Abdul (40), has been arrested.

The incident happened at 2.30 pm on Sunday, when Pasha was sleeping in his house. He heard a loud sound on the asbestos roof of his kitchen. Pasha’s mother Fathima Unnissa said, “On seeing the child on the terrace, my son asked him what he was doing there. Though the boy said he was playing, my son saw he had thrown debris on the asbestos sheet.”

Pasha scolded the boy for disturbing his sleep and asked him to stop playing. The boy went back and complained to his father. Abdul and his family members reached Pasha’s house and started verbally abusing him. Although the argument was once stopped by neighbours, and a policeman intervened the second time, the fight later erupted for the third time.

Fathima added, “At around 3.45 pm, Abdul’s daughter came to our house and started beating me up. Pasha came to my rescue, but Abdul brought a knife from his house and attacked my son. Pasha sustained injuries on his head, shoulder and hand. Abdul then took a stone from the road and hit Pasha on his chest and back.” Other neighbours restrained Abdul and rushed Pasha to Dr Ambedkar Hospital where the doctors referred him to NIMHANS.

An investigating officer said, “Pasha had undergone a surgery on his leg a month ago after falling in the bathroom. Now he has sustained head injuries due to the attack. We have taken up a case against Abdul and arrested him.” The issue of the boy playing on Pasha’s terrace and throwing waste had resulted in a fight between the families earlier too. On one occasion some debris had fallen into milk at Pasha’s place, the officer said.