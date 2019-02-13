Home Cities Bengaluru

'Missing' Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi arrives in Bengaluru

Jarkiholi did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meet as well ahead of the budget session.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had been missing for the last 10 days, arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday night after his party recommended disqualification of four of its MLAs for not attending the ongoing Karnataka Assembly budget session.

READ | Rebuffed by BJP boss Amit Shah, Ramesh Jarkiholi has nowhere to go

On Monday, the Karnataka Congress had recommended disqualification of Jarkiholi and three other dissident party MLAs who did not attend the Assembly session and the CLP meet.

Besides Jarkiholi, the other MLAs are Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and NB Nagendra.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar had met Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Monday to submit the request for disqualification of the four MLAs from the Assembly.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

