No end in sight for health department staffers’ stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commotion prevailed at Freedom Park on Tuesday evening when contractual employees of the health department refused to vacate the premises unless they got a proper solution for their demands.

A delegation of five officials had earlier met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy at his office, who reportedly promised to address the issue and fixed a meeting with them again on February 21.

However, officials of the National Health Mission allegedly did not respond well to the delegates, which included the president of the Karnataka state health department and members of the contractual employees’ association.

“Though the chief minister promised to help us, our own officers refused to treat us well. They just refused to listen to our demands,” said Vishwaradhya, the president. He claimed that he, along with 200 men, were taken in a bus by police officers to the DC’s office on Tank Bund Road and prevented from going back to Freedom Park.

Hundreds of employees have refused to go back to their districts till February 21, when the next meeting with the chief minister is scheduled. “We will fight for our rights and not move till 21st. We have decided to continue with the strike,” Vishwaradhya added.

“There are small children who have come here with us. We have no option but to sit with them in this cold weather. How can the government officials remain so unmoved?,” said an employee, adding that she is participating in the protest with her five-year-old son who is down with fever. The employees have decided to continue with the protest even though electricity was cut off for the venue on Tuesday evening.

However, police officials denied detaining anyone and said they have only given bandobast.