Sanghamitra Express to get more LHB coaches

They are anti-telescopic and fitted with anti-role bars.

Published: 13th February 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works to replace the third rake of Sanghamitra Express (Train No. 12295/12296 KSR Bengaluru - Danapur - KSR Bengaluru) with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches will start from Wednesday. Out of five rakes of this train, two rakes have already been replaced with LHB rake. Another two rakes will be replaced shortly.“LHB coaches are designed for higher speed and have fire-retardant qualities.

They are anti-telescopic and fitted with anti-role bars. The sturdy and robust design is more safer than conventional coaches. These coaches, manufactured under technology transfer from Germany, have automatic couplers to join two coaches, unlike conventional coaches where one needs to go inside the coach and move through the vestibule to uncouple two coaches; these advanced couplers can be very easily uncoupled from the outside.

Thus they are very much helpful from safety point of view,” a release from South Western Railways said.“LHB coaches are fitted with microprocessor controlled high capacity air conditioning system, which gives passengers better comfort,” the release added.

