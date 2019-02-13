‘Talking Machines’ to trace history of technology

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 20 objects from the collection of the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), and some rare collections of Vijay Modi, which present the transitioning era of analog to digital recording, will be featured between February 15 and 24 at the ‘Talking Machines’ exhibition.

The initiative by the VITM, in collaboration with India Foundation for Arts and Tata Trusts, is a culmination of art and technology, and an attempt to trace the history of technology.

On display will be a range of objects from the Edison Mechanical phonograph, Decca Gramophone, Field Telephone, Hallicrafters model S 38. Nagra -E, Quadraphonic 4 channel recorder, Digital Audio Tape Recorder -DAT and assorted tape formats. These will be available for hands-on learning through live demonstrations.

“Nidhi Kulkarni, an industrial product designer, along with Gopi, an electronics engineer, have put together some unique installations for visitors to experience the playfulness of sound, using sensors to help contextualise the objects,” the organisers said. In addition, Xarpie labs, the technology partners, will bring to life a gramophone- His Masters Voice (HMV) using augmented reality (AR).

“Namaste Digital has documented and generated content for wider dissemination of the exhibition through social media. Fame Technologies has lent a generous hand by providing timely volunteers through the production phase,” the statement said. Madan Gopal, Director at VITM, said, “We are coming up with such an idea for the first time. With this exhibition in planning, some real treasures of the museum have come to life.”

The museum has also planned

a workshop to indulge people in different activities. The inauguration will be held on 15th with free entry tickets to the people on the first day. “Technology has forever changed the world we live in. However, it has made us ignorant and oblivious to where technology plays a vital role in our lives. Through this exhibition our attempt is to showcase and highlight those passed or missed of technology playing that pivotal role in our society and lives,” said Anupama Gowda and Pavan Kumar, co-founders of Workbench Projects and curators of ‘Talking Machines’.