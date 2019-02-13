Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Talking Machines’ to trace history of technology

On display will be a range of objects from the Edison Mechanical phonograph, Decca Gramophone, Field Telephone, Hallicrafters model S 38.

Published: 13th February 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 20 objects from the collection of the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), and some rare collections of Vijay Modi, which present the transitioning era of analog to digital recording, will be featured between February 15 and 24 at the ‘Talking Machines’ exhibition. 
The initiative by the VITM, in collaboration with India Foundation for Arts and Tata Trusts, is a culmination of art and technology, and an attempt to trace the history of technology. 

On display will be a range of objects such as
the Edison Mechanical phonograph, Decca
Gramophone, Field Telephone, etc

On display will be a range of objects from the Edison Mechanical phonograph, Decca Gramophone, Field Telephone, Hallicrafters model S 38. Nagra -E, Quadraphonic 4 channel recorder, Digital Audio Tape Recorder -DAT and assorted tape formats. These will be available for hands-on learning through live demonstrations. 

“Nidhi Kulkarni, an industrial product designer, along with Gopi, an electronics engineer, have put together some unique installations for visitors to experience the playfulness of sound, using sensors to help contextualise the objects,” the organisers said. In addition, Xarpie labs, the technology partners, will bring to life a gramophone- His Masters Voice (HMV) using augmented reality (AR).

“Namaste Digital has documented and generated content for wider dissemination of the exhibition through social media. Fame Technologies has lent a generous hand by providing timely volunteers through the production phase,” the statement said. Madan Gopal, Director at VITM, said, “We are coming up with such an idea for the first time. With this exhibition in planning, some real treasures of the museum have come to life.”

The museum has also planned 
a workshop to indulge people in different activities. The inauguration will be held on 15th with free entry tickets to the people on the first day. “Technology has forever changed the world we live in. However, it has made us ignorant and oblivious to where technology plays a vital role in our lives. Through this exhibition our attempt is to showcase and highlight those passed or missed of technology playing that pivotal role in our society and lives,” said Anupama Gowda and Pavan Kumar, co-founders of Workbench Projects and curators of ‘Talking Machines’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum Technological history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp