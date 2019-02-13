Tax defaulter nabbed from Mumbai airport   

Home Cities Bengaluru

The defaulter had violated the provisions of the section by transferring immovable properties after the date of service of notice of demand.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For the first time in Karnataka, a businessman from Bengaluru, who had defaulted Income Tax (I-T) and penalty arrears to the tune of Rs 11.94 crore and was set to leave the country, was arrested by sleuths of the IT department, and sent to jail for six months.I-T department officials said the businessman was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport at 2.30am Monday, as he owed income tax and penalty arrears of Rs 11.94 crore plus interest. 

“He was about to leave the country but was stopped at the airport. He was subsequently arrested by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) and detained in a civil prison for six months,” an official said.“Aside from non-payment of due taxes, the defaulter was found to have illegally transferred property situated in Yeshwanthpur. As per Rule 73 of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Act, if a defaulter transfers his property after the service of Income Tax (Certificates Proceedings)-1, the certificate may be executed by arrest and detention of the person,” a department release stated.

“The TRO can take recourse to one or more modes of recovery (attachment and sale of movable property, attachment and sale of immovable property, arrest and detention in prison, appointing a receiver to manage a defaulter’s business) specified under Section 222 of the Act.

Therefore, the TRO held that no further enquiry is considered necessary...,” the release said.“As the defaulter, who was heard by the TRO on Tuesday, failed to make satisfactory arrangement for payment of the tax arrears, he has been committed to civil prison at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for six months,” the release added.

