Home Cities Bengaluru

Trying to save Rs 200, Bengaluru man gets attacked

 It is better to be penny wise than pound foolish. A Bengaluru man learned this the hard way on Monday. 

Published: 13th February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is better to be penny wise than pound foolish. A Bengaluru man learned this the hard way on Monday. Two bike-borne muggers initially asked the victim to part with his money, but when he refused, they attacked him with an iron rod and escaped with the money. The incident happened in the wee hours on Monday.

Chandrashekar, 53, a resident of T Dasarahalli, works in a steel factory in Peenya Industrial area. He was on his way to the Eight Mile BMTC bus stand at 5.30am when two bike-borne men intercepted him and asked him about his whereabouts. Chandrashekar initially thought the two men were policemen in regular clothes and told them he was on his way to work. 

By the time Chandrashekar saw their monkey caps and realised they were actually muggers, they had already asked him for his money. “I told them I had no money and just a mobile phone. They insisted on money and threatened to hit me with the iron rod they had,” he recalls.

 They two men then went on to hit Chandrashekar on the head with the rod and following his cries for help, some locals rushed to his aid. The muggers then took the Rs 200 and sped away.

The locals called the police control room and a Hoysala reached the spot and took Chandrashekar to the hospital. The muggers rode a black Bajaj Pulsar bike. According to Chandrashekar, they must be 25-32 years old. “We have taken the case under IPC section 397- robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and are investigating the  matter further,” the investigating officer said.

Do give the valuables demanded by the muggers if you are alone or in isolated place, 
Immediately call police control room 100 or visit nearest police station If you get access to a phone 
Note down the vehicle registration number and route they use to escape
Install Emergency App, so that it alerts the police along with the location to reach the spot

Don’t refuse to give the valuables
Start a fight, because muggers usually carry a weapon

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru robbery Attack Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp