Trying to save Rs 200, Bengaluru man gets attacked

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is better to be penny wise than pound foolish. A Bengaluru man learned this the hard way on Monday. Two bike-borne muggers initially asked the victim to part with his money, but when he refused, they attacked him with an iron rod and escaped with the money. The incident happened in the wee hours on Monday.

Chandrashekar, 53, a resident of T Dasarahalli, works in a steel factory in Peenya Industrial area. He was on his way to the Eight Mile BMTC bus stand at 5.30am when two bike-borne men intercepted him and asked him about his whereabouts. Chandrashekar initially thought the two men were policemen in regular clothes and told them he was on his way to work.

By the time Chandrashekar saw their monkey caps and realised they were actually muggers, they had already asked him for his money. “I told them I had no money and just a mobile phone. They insisted on money and threatened to hit me with the iron rod they had,” he recalls.

They two men then went on to hit Chandrashekar on the head with the rod and following his cries for help, some locals rushed to his aid. The muggers then took the Rs 200 and sped away.

The locals called the police control room and a Hoysala reached the spot and took Chandrashekar to the hospital. The muggers rode a black Bajaj Pulsar bike. According to Chandrashekar, they must be 25-32 years old. “We have taken the case under IPC section 397- robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and are investigating the matter further,” the investigating officer said.

Do give the valuables demanded by the muggers if you are alone or in isolated place,

Immediately call police control room 100 or visit nearest police station If you get access to a phone

Note down the vehicle registration number and route they use to escape

Install Emergency App, so that it alerts the police along with the location to reach the spot

Don’t refuse to give the valuables

Start a fight, because muggers usually carry a weapon