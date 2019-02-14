Home Cities Bengaluru

Ambidant case: Janardhana Reddy’s house  attached

As Janardhana Reddy is also an accused in the case, the CCB had investigated the properties in his name.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gali Janardhana Reddy

Ballari-based mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy (File | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BJP minister G Janardhana Reddy’s tony residence near Basaveshwara Circle has been attached by the government, in connection with the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd cheating case, in which Reddy was arrested last year.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had invoked the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, and sought information from the public about movable and immovable assets belonging to the accused. As per the Act, properties belonging to the accused who default on return of deposits can be attached, auctioned and the money returned to the depositors.

As Janardhana Reddy is also an accused in the case, the CCB had investigated the properties in his name. “We had information about his properties, and most of them were registered in his name, and had already been attached by the CBI and ED in his old cases. Only his residence ‘Parijatha’, next to Chalukya Hotel, was found fit to be attached. Procedures have been completed and Reddy’s house is attached. It is valued at `5 crore,” a senior CCB officer said.

Beside Reddy’s house, property worth Rs 40 crore belonging to Syed Farid Ahmed, the proprietor of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, has also been attached by the agencies, along with other accused persons. It may be recalled that CCB police had arrested Janardhana Reddy in November last year, on charges of receiving D20 crore from Farid Ahmed, promising to help him in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CCB waiting for session to end

The CCB, which has completed the probe, is ready with the chargesheet along with the list of properties attached. Sources said, they will submit it to court once the budget session ends on Friday. “As there are chances that political parties would take up the issue in the Legislative Assembly or Council if the chargesheet is filed now, as Reddy is an accused, we have been directed to submit it to the court only on Friday or later,” a CCB official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basaveshwara Circle Janardhana Reddy Ambidant Marketing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp