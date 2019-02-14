Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Brigade Road cannot be a walkers' haven

Kumaraswamy's budget proposal of making Commercial Street, Church Street and Brigade Road 'pedestrian-only roads' has been hailed by city residents.

Published: 14th February 2019

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kumaraswamy’s budget proposal of making Commercial Street, Church Street and Brigade Road ‘pedestrian-only roads’ has been hailed by city residents. However, a few experts and civic officials say that banning vehicles on Brigade Road will lead to traffic chaos in the entire Central Business District (CBD). Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also likely to object to the proposal.

“We have already listed Church Street and Commercial Street as the pedestrian-only roads. Soon, Commercial Street will get the cobble stone makeover too. But converting Brigade Road into a pedestrian road may cause massive traffic havoc in the entire CBD area,” Basavaraj Kabade, Executive Engineer, Project Central, told The New Indian Express.

He further added, “Brigade Road helps commuters from Cubbon Road, Shivajinagar, MG Road and other areas from north and central Bengaluru connect with major arterial roads such as Bannerghatta Road and Hosur Road. If it is made pedestrian-only road, then commuters will have to commute through McGrath Road which is already very narrow. This will have a ripple effect, and cause huge traffic congestion in the entire CBD area.”

Over the BBMP’s plan of action, he said, “If the government asks us to make it pedestrian-only road, then we will have to do it. But we will convey our concern to the government, which has to take the final call.”

Traffic expert MN Sreehari too said that making Brigade Road a pedestrian-only road is not feasible. “First of all, Brigade Road is already a narrow road and there is just less space available for moving vehicles. The traffic management in the area is more important than making it pedestrian-only one. If the road is blocked, then all the vehicles will have to commute through McGrath Road via Mayo Hall which is not at all feasible. That road is also narrow. The government should focus on streamlining vehicle parking on Brigade Road and developing footpaths,” he added.

Commercial Street will be the next to be paved

The BBMP has already taken a decision to lay cobblestone in Commercial Street to make it a pedestrian-friendly road. The work will be carried out between Kamaraja Road and Jumma Masjid in a stretch of 700 metres at the cost of Rs 8 crore. Commercial Street will be the second street in the city to get such cobblestones after Church Street. The cobblestone project on Church Street was completed in 2018 at the cost of `14 crore.

