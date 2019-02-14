Citizen group’s model footpath proposal to decongest roads gets civic agency’s nod

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After meeting elected representatives and several Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, a proposal by a citizen group to have a pilot model footpath has been accepted by the corporation in this year’s budget. Seventy-nine Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) under the banner of Bellandur Jothege submitted their design during mid-2018 in a bid to improve walkability in the area.

“The proposal was to have better footpaths connecting five Special Economic Zones (SEZs) along parts of Bellandur Main Road,Sarjapur Main Road and Outer Ring Road. We want to decongest this triangular loop, so residents and techies working in the IT companies in this section can go on foot to board a bus or train,” said Kishori Mudaliar, co-founder of Bellandur Jothege.

“Software companies have their own buses for employees but it takes at least an hour for it to reach the nearby Outer Ring Road from the tech park. There are lakhs of employees working in Wipro,RMZ Ecospace, RMZ Ecoworld, Pritech Park and Salarpuria Softzone who could use better walking facilities,” she added.

While their proposal included a detailed design with compact vending shops, cycle lanes, etc, BBMP has decided to take up a part of it.“For around 4.5km, we plan to build a light TenderSURE model footpath, without shifting the underground utilities. Around Rs 4 crore has been granted by the BBMP in this year’s budget. Ramps,bollards to prevent vehicles from encroaching the space meant for pedestrians will be part of the design,” said Jayashankar Reddy, Executive Engineer, Major Roads department, BBMP

“Tenders will be called around February 25, for a design consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report. It is up to them to survey the area and decide what elements from the residents’ proposal can be incorporated. We are trying to get the DPR done before the code of conduct comes into play during the election season,” Reddy added.

High-rise pedestrian crossing, speed bumps, separate spaces for vendors to prevent footpath encroachment, rubber pavers, ramps for wheeelchairs, benches, compost bins, cycle lanes, pelican signals were part of the proposal submitted by the citizen group. The citizens took a year to design and get this approved, running from pillar to post to make authorities realise the need for this. They are hoping the success of this model footpath, would lead to implementation of similar infrastructure across ward 150.