Bengaluru roads to get smart, shiny  

Originally, 10 more roads were added to the roads being taken up now, which will be negotiated with the bidders for 10% depreciation.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Work will now be restricted to 10 roads out of a total of 20 identified stretches in the city.

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will finally get its first set of smart roads under the Smart City flagship. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is to issue work orders to the finalized bidder this week to convert 10 major roads to smart roads, as per TenderSure guidelines.

Work will now be restricted to 10 roads out of a total of 20 identified stretches in the city. BBMP will start work on a few roads in the city centre, like Commercial Street, Kamaraj Road, Miller’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Magrath Road and a few others. The 10 roads total a length of 7km.

Bavaraj Kabade, executive engineer, Project Central, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We had finalized bidders for all 20 roads under seven packages, but the Smart City Committee approved the bidding for only three packages, which is for 10 roads under the project. We have been asked to negotiate with bidders for 10% depreciation in the tender amount for the remaining four packages, which will be done soon. We will issue work orders for the development of 10 smart roads this week, and work may start this month.”

Originally, 10 more roads were added to the roads being taken up now, which will be negotiated with the bidders for 10% depreciation. They are: Dickenson Road, from MG Road to Kamaraj Road; Brigade Road, from MG Road to War Memorial Junction; Central Street, from MG Road to Shivajinagar Bus Stand (TTMC) and up to Indian Express (Balekundri) Junction; Kasturba Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to Minsk Square via Queen’s Statue (MG Road); Queen’s Road, from MG Road to Cantonment Railway Station; Bowring Hospital Road, from Main Guard Cross Road to HSIS Gosha Hospital; Ulsoor Road, from Dickenson Road to Kensingston Road; Lavelle Road, from MG Road to Richmond Circle; Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, from Richmond Circle to Hudson Circle; and Infantry Road, from Ali Askar Road to Safina Plaza Complex.

WHAT ARE SMART ROADS?

Smart Roads refer to roads which have bicycle share points, cycle stands,electric buses, electric auto rickshaws and charging points, smart bus shelters, digital information boards, environment sensors, public toilets/e-toilets, drinking water points, smart dustbins, pedestrian light controlled crossing, installation of adaptive traffic signals / smart signalling, solar lighting/ energy-efficient lighting, smart telecom towers, parking system and charging points, CCTVs and vendor kiosks / vending machines.

