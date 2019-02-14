Bengaluru: Dry waste collection a waste of effort, rue workers

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dry waste being disposed by residents has got collection workers worried as they are unable to make a profit from the bad quality waste collected. In addition, pending bills by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as well as a move to stop payments from the end of this financial year, has led to confusion over the future of this project.

Hasiru Dala Innovations, a for-profit company that manages solid waste collection for the BBMP, is responsible for dry waste collection. They are currently paid an amount of `43,683 per ward monthly to organise waste pickers. However, this amount has not been paid for several months in many wards leading to several workers quitting in frustration.

The quality of dry waste is also an issue. “Newspapers and other paper materials can be sold for a price, but residents do it themselves. What we get barely fetches any price,” said Krishna, a worker in Domlur.

Workers claim that all the work at the centre is manual and they have to segregate the garbage into 30 different piles before selling them at K R Market or Nayandahalli. Most of the workers find it difficult to pay their employees.

“We used to receive `43,683 per month per ward to cover our expenses, which we have not received for the past few months. We only request the officials to give us money to pay door-to-door collectors. We will not be able to cover complete expenses on our own,” said Mansur Ghouse, a worker at Pattabhi Ram Nagar.

Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala mentioned that a meeting was held with the officials where these problems were put forward with a request to include self-help groups and waste pickers in the project.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner for solid waste management, BBMP said that different requests had been brought up by workers during the meeting. “We are looking at providing vehicles and also buy back

of low-value materials from the collectors. This will be discussed and a decision will be taken soon,” he told City Express.