Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-MLA’s son, grandson held for cheating

The accused are P Karthikeyan alias K K Shetty (60), a resident of Sheshadripuram and his son Swaroop K. Karthikeyan is the son of Palaniyappan, who was an MLA from Shivajinagar in the 1950s.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested eight people, including a former MLA’s son and grandson, for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1.12 crore. They had promised to help the victim avail a Rs 100-crore loan.

The accused are P Karthikeyan alias K K Shetty (60), a resident of Sheshadripuram and his son Swaroop K. Karthikeyan is the son of Palaniyappan, who was an MLA from Shivajinagar in the 1950s.

Police said the complainant Ramesh wanted to start a cashew nut business and wanted a loan for Rs 100 crore. He came in contact with Karthikeyan. The accused claimed to have links with government officers and promised to help Ramesh get the loan at low interest rates. Ramesh paid Rs 1.12 crore to Swaroop. But after this, the accused went incommunicado. Police have recovered Rs 40 lakh so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cubbon Park police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp