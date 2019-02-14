Ex-MLA’s son, grandson held for cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested eight people, including a former MLA’s son and grandson, for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1.12 crore. They had promised to help the victim avail a Rs 100-crore loan.

The accused are P Karthikeyan alias K K Shetty (60), a resident of Sheshadripuram and his son Swaroop K. Karthikeyan is the son of Palaniyappan, who was an MLA from Shivajinagar in the 1950s.

Police said the complainant Ramesh wanted to start a cashew nut business and wanted a loan for Rs 100 crore. He came in contact with Karthikeyan. The accused claimed to have links with government officers and promised to help Ramesh get the loan at low interest rates. Ramesh paid Rs 1.12 crore to Swaroop. But after this, the accused went incommunicado. Police have recovered Rs 40 lakh so far.