Bengaluru: Fight over cricket stumps turns ugly, one hurt

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old playing cricket on a playground was brutally attacked with wickets by a group of four youths. The group was disturbing the game of Arjun, the victim, by trying to break the wickets. When Arjun questioned their behaviour, he was attacked.

A resident of MCTC quarters in NTY Layout on Mysore Road, Arjun, along with a few children from the neighbourhood, aged between 10-13 years, were playing at the Kuvempu Rangamandira playground on February 10, when, at 3.30 pm, a group of around 6-7 people tried breaking the wickets.

Arjun and his brother Deepu then requested the group to leave, and an argument broke out between the two groups. The alleged assaulters left the ground and returned later, under the influence of alcohol. According to Arjun’s aunt, the attackers then called Arjun and began hitting him with wickets. Deepu and two others who rushed to his help were also beaten up. Arjun was repeatedly hit on his head, back, hands and legs. He sustained serious injuries and fell down unconscious. Seeing this, the group escaped.

Arjun was taken home by the children playing with him, and his father then took him to Victoria Hospital. Arjun filed a complaint with the police after he was discharged from the hospital.An investigating officer from Byatarayanapura police station said, “We have taken up a case, and attackers are still at large.”