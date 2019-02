By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accidental fire broke out in a paint storage space in Kuduregere Colony on Wednesday. Fire and Emergency personnel used 22 fire tenders to douse the fire in what turned out to be a six-hour operation. There were no casualties in the incident.

The fire broke out around 11.30am in the open space where the drums were stored by United Times Paints and Chemicals. No complaint has been registered yet, and the total loss is yet to be estimated.