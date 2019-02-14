Man asks advocate to be careful, gets brutally assaulted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asking an advocate to be careful while walking, after the latter stamped his foot in the City Civil Court premises, almost cost a 28-year-old realtor his life when at least 150 advocates ganged up and brutally assaulted him with iron rods, wooden logs and stones on Monday afternoon. They also allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone and cash.

The realtor, who sustained serious injuries and also lost several teeth, was first treated at Victoria Hospital. On Wednesday, Anil, a resident of Agara in Horamavu, left for Kerala where he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Halsurgate police have taken up a case of attempt to murder against the advocates.

Anil told police that he visited the City Civil Court to make a payment to an advocate working on his case. When Anil was near Court Hall 71, a group of advocates were passing by and one of them inadvertently stamped his foot. Anil asked him to be careful while walking. Later, a group of advocates allegedly assaulted him.