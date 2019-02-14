Home Cities Bengaluru

KSFC Layout residents step up, march alongside police inspectors

Residents expressed their willingness to join hands with the department to deal with these issues plaguing the area.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

The walk of the area aimed at ensuring awareness about safety hazards faced by residents  Shriram BN

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a novel way to get to know policemen in their area better, residents of the Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) Layout, chose to take a walk with the cops in their area on Tuesday evening.

Residents and members of the resident welfare association took a 1 km walk through the layout, starting from Deepa Bakery on Oil Mill Road and were accompanied by HM Mahadevappa, the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Banaswadi. The walk aimed at ensuring awareness about safety hazards in the area faced by residents.

CE joined the walk and spoke to residents who said that there were several issues in the area for a decade. “Many criminal activities go on in this area and even walking in the afternoon can be a threat. Young boys come on bikes and harass pedestrians,” said Jayaseelan, President of the KSFC Layout Residents Welfare Association.

Burglaries are also a common problem, residents told the police. “My daughter was walking on the street when a car stopped and tried to get her into the vehicle,” narrated another member. Another member Sunita Raghav,  stated that several members of a slum located next to a cemetery near to her house would often drink in public and leave empty bottles lying on the road. “It has become difficult to step out of the house,” Sunita said.

Residents expressed their willingness to join hands with the department to deal with these issues plaguing the area. Speaking to City Express, Mahadevappa said, “I am well aware of the situation. It has been seven months that I have been posted here and I have caught many people performing illegal activities. We are continuously nabbing criminals even if it means we have to chase them and challenge them. I even make it a point to ride in an auto in civil dress to catch troublemakers. It is great that people want to come forward to make this a better place to live,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka State Financial Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp