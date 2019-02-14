Made with love: Call a gourmet chef home to cook for your Valentine

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aishwarya K and her boyfriend are looking forward to Valentine’s Day, which will be the couple’s second one together. Aishwarya calls herself the more romantic one of the pair and is planning a sweet surprise (literally) for her partner. Since her culinary skills aren’t top-notch, she decided to call a chef home via the Foodhall Party Chef initiative to rustle up a five-course menu for her beloved.

“Dining out has become too commercial and less intimate. It’s almost like every restaurant, café or bar is trying to make money on this day,” she explained. Agreed a city-based IT professional who wished to be anonymous, who said that since February 14 falls on a working day, his wife and he would prefer to stay indoors instead of braving the traffic. “This way, we get to enjoy a fancy meal that isn’t a takeout,” he said.

But who gets the credit for the meal? Aishwarya promptly answered: “Considering that there will be a chef in the kitchen, there is no way I can say that I made everything myself. But I think he would like the fact there is someone cooking something fancy for us.”

Like Aishwarya and the IT professional, many other Bengalureans are planning on handing over their kitchen to a chef for Valentine’s Day. The professional will curate a gourmet meal and if one likes, they could even pass it off as their own. Foodhall – a gourmet store at 1 MG Mall, MG Road – has launched one such initiative. “Customers can enjoy fancy meals at home. One can also ask for our personalised chef services to customise a menu,” said Swasti Aggarwal, food strategist, Foodhall.

It is not the first time that this concept has been popularised, she added. “You can spend a romantic evening at home and leave the cooking to us. We will prepare a five-course V-Day special meal for you and your beloved. We have received a lot of orders for this day, which is a great sign,” Aggarwal said.

One can be spoiled for choice and choose between many dishes, including Truffled Gruyere & Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms, Butter poached Tiger Prawns, Panchetta Wrapped Asparagus with Citron Sauce, Avocado & Shrimp Ceviche with Red Onion & Cilantro Slaw, Sun Dried Tomato, Asparagus & Burrata Risotto, Prawn Massaman Curry and Braised Asian Greens with Jasmine Rice.

City-based chef Kanishka Sharma is also in great demand during this time of the year. She said, “I have multiple orders coming in from people looking to spice up their Valentine’s Day. Mostly, it’s a curated menu, while others fall in the category of desserts or breakfast-in-bed. When someone wants something fancy indoors, I do it accordingly. Charges are applicable based on their choice of meals.”