Private tankers to quench parched Bengaluru parks

Around 851 parks are relying on borewell water and the zonal superintendents say they observe a steady decline in groundwater levels.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s 1,400 odd lung spaces are staring at a water crisis this summer. With groundwater levels depleting, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is preparing to rope in water tankers to water their parks and gardens across all eight zones. As per details shared by the Horticulture department, close to 225 parks will require tanker water for the next few months across all eight zones. This number excludes parks already using tanker water and those using borewells.

“Wherever the groundwater being pumped through borewells is reducing, we will have to start utilising tanker water. Last year, `50 lakh was allocated for purchase of tanker water. We are awaiting an allocation for this year as well from BBMP,” said Gangadhar Swamy S, Deputy Director of Horticulture department, BBMP.

Around 851 parks are relying on borewell water and the zonal superintendents say they observe a steady decline in groundwater levels.“In the east zone, we have sent a proposal for 150 out of 272 parks that require tanker water for the next three to four months. We will need at least 100 tankers each week, with each giving us a load of 6,000 litres. We need tanker water for maintaining the greenery on road medians and circle junctions as well,” said a department official.

In some zones, tanker water is already in use for a few parks and this number will go up during the summer.“Borewells are getting depleted each year. Out of the 115 parks in RR Nagar zone,25 of them are functioning on almost dried-up borewells.10 parks are already using tankers and 15 more parks will need it too, this summer,” said another official.

The situation is similar in the south zone where 30 out of 266 parks already use tanker water and the zonal superintendent sees the need for tanker water in 40 more parks. Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones, each have 12 parks already using tanker water. They are waiting for the rains and will take a call in the next 15 days on how many private tankers to use for the summer, based on the water table levels.

The department is also awaiting funds for repair of dysfunctional borewells.

TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru parks

