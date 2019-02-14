Home Cities Bengaluru

Rowdy beaten up by wife and sister-in-law, injured

An investigating officer said that Praveen often assaulted Sumathi under the influence of alcohol, so she moved away from him. Despite the attack on him, he wants to live with her.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy-sheeter, seeking to patch up with his estranged wife, landed up in Victoria Hospital with severe injuries after his wife and sister-in-law brutally attacked him with a knife, wooden log and chilli powder.

Praveen Kumar, 32, who had been booked in a domestic violence case two months ago, was making several futile attempts to get his wife back home. On Monday morning, he visited his wife’s house in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar to request her to return. But an argument broke out there and he allegedly slapped his sister-in-law. That was the trigger for the two women to gang up and launch a brutal attack on Praveen. Praveen is a resident of Rayappuram in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, and his wife stays in Janatha Colony in the same area.

Praveen had been having a marital dispute with his wife Sumathi for eight months. She had filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura police station for alleged assault on her two months ago. After that incident, she was staying separately, earning her own bread and butter. Praveen wanted to reunite with his wife.  

On Monday around 8.30 am, when the couple was arguing, Sumathi’s younger sister Shashikala asked him to get out. An angry Praveen slapped Shashikala. In return, she went to the kitchen and brought chilli powder and threw it on his face, blinding him temporarily. Sumathi took a wooden log and hit him thrice on his head and legs. Shashikala then brought a knife and stabbed Praveen on his hand. By then Sumathi’s neighbours rushed to the house on hearing the ruckus and stopped the fight, before taking Praveen to Victoria Hospital.

An investigating officer said that Praveen often assaulted Sumathi under the influence of alcohol, so she moved away from him. Despite the attack on him, he wants to live with her.

Rowdy Victoria Hospital

