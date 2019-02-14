Home Cities Bengaluru

Take a walk to discover ‘hidden gems’ of Malleswaram

The guided walk in Malleswaram will be held on February 24 and will be led by Sujatha Balakrishnan, a history teacher, counsellor and theatre actor.

Participants at a previously held walk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Built as an alternative to the old Mysuru region, Malleswaram, formed in 1889, is awash with history and has since then shaped into a hub of vibrant industrial economy. It has a number of superior academic institutions; restaurants that provide gastronomic delights; resplendent  temples; and a thriving flower market. Another famous part of Bengaluru, the Kempegowda fort and the surrounding ‘Pete’ also have fascinating tales to tell visitors. Both these areas will be showcased through guided walks to be held as part of the ongoing India Heritage Walk Festival.

History buffs can visit the
Venugopalaswamy and Kadu
Malleshwara temples

The guided walk in Malleswaram will be held on February 24 and will be led by Sujatha Balakrishnan, a history teacher, counsellor and theatre actor. “Participants can stroll across the Sampige and Margosa Roads and visit the 8th Cross Shopping Street. They will also visit the Venugopalaswamy and KaduMalleshwara temples, and experience the delights of the Malleshwaram fruit and vegetable market,” the organisers, Sahapedia, said.

On February 17, participants of the other heritage walk will be taken through the various ‘petes’ or areas which came up around the Kempegowda Fort in the city market area.

Participants will visit the  Yelahanka Gate, Anjaneyaswamy, Maramma and Ranganathaswamy temples, rice Memorial Hall and Mohan Building.

Malleswaram

