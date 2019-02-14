Home Cities Bengaluru

This Valentine’s Day, watch out for ‘sweetheart’ scammers

Published: 14th February 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Valentine’s Day on Thursday, the Cyber Crime Department reminds Bengalureans to be wary of ‘sweetheart’ scammers on social media, who claim to love you but, in reality, are only after your money. Cyber police in the past have found many men/women fall into the trap of  such scamsters on such special days, Valentine’s Day being the most.

“People who have befriended strangers on Facebook normally wait for this day to commit the crime,” said a senior police officer from the department.

As the online relationship progresses, the swindler begins to financially exploit the victim. “Social networking sites and online dating sites are the platforms for such scams to happen,” said Yeshwanth, police inspector, Cyber Crime.

In one of such cases, the scammer told the victim that he was sending a gold chain worth Rs 2 lakh as Valentine’s Day gift. On that day she received a call stating that it’s from the Customs at the airport and needed to pay Rs 50,000 which will be refundable. Usually victims transfer money. When they realise it is a fraud, they are not only emotionally hurt but also lose the money, said a senior officer.

Social networking not only gives the criminals anonymity, but allows them to contact many people at a time. In addition, social networks reveal a lot of information about individuals, their interests, jobs, hobbies etc.

“These tidbits of information are a goldmine for crooks,” said Yeshwanth.

Police say....

Never give personal information to someone you meet online
Be wary of those who sound like your “soulmate” as they may be more after your cheque book than your heart
There is no reason why you should send money to anyone you meet online
There is no gift coming from your online stranger friends. Don’t fall for it 

