Wider roads not such a good idea, says BBMP official

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several years of pushing for road widening projects to lighten the burden on city roads, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), pushed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s vision for a mobility plan, could change its stance in the future.

Speaking to City Express, Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects), said that he personally felt that road widening projects would only lead to increased number of vehicles on the streets. “Basically, the BBMP wants to take up these projects to decongest city traffic but we have recently learnt that the traffic volume along these roads will not come down after widening, instead it will add more vehicles to the particular stretch. Mobility plan is needed to bring down traffic in the city. Interestingly, the government in its budget has given more priority for mobility plan,” he said.

With several projects stuck in land acquisition battles, a shift by the BBMP to a plan more focused on mobility of commuters, would be a welcome one. Several citizen groups have been actively trying to change the minds of policy makers to make them agree to their view that wider roads mean more vehicles.

Agreeing with the same, Ashish Verma, a mobility expert with the Indian Insititute of Science (IISc), said, “Even for the short term, the focus should be on moving people instead of moving vehicles. Currently, about 40-45 per cent of Bengaluru’s population relies on public transport for commuting, as opposed to the ideal figure of 60-70 per cent.”

“The problem with added flyovers is that people think that this is the solution to tackle traffic. There is a need for people to understand how mobility works in urban settings. A transport system is required to move people and not vehicles for a mega city like Bengaluru,” Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), had told City Express earlier.

However, such a change might take a while to reflect on the ground as currently, the BBMP is going ahead with road widening work on Bannerghatta Road near the Jedimara and Kolifarm junctions where it currently has lands.

The BBMP has proposed to widen the 7.5 km stretch between Jedimara and KoliFarm on NICE Road to 45 metres (160 feet). The road now has a width ranging between 18 and 24 metres at various points. The widened road will have slip road that is 5.50 metre wide. Private properties to be acquired, including 298 buildings, 117 vacant sites and 11 temples.