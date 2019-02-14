Your neighbourhood flour mill could soon be thing of the past

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You may soon hear the last of the familiar whirs and hums of wheat flour mills in the city. An increasing number of brands selling ready-made wheat flour and the resulting business losses incurred by these neighbourhood flour mills is dwindling.

Flour mill owners in the city claim their business has gone down by 80 per cent as compared to two years ago.Many have already closed while the few who are still up and running are planning to look at alternatives to sustain their livelihood.

Most of them complained that they are unable to even pay the charges for electricity. “My electricity bill comes up to Rs 7,000 a month, but I earn Rs 800-1000 a month. With this amount, I have to pay for rent and food,” said Manjunath, owner of Sree Veerabhadra flour mill, Badrappa Layout.

Purushottam HR, of Ganesh Flour Mill, Hennur Main Road, said he used get at least 200 customers a day back in the hey day, but today the number has fallen to 40. To sustain him and his family, he has started working as a carpenter, but is keeping the option open to keep the flour mill running until there is no other option left but to close it down.

Ramanna, from Manjunatha Flour Mill, Church Road, said he is planning to close down his flour mill as he is unable to make even Rs 3,000 a month in profits. “My home to is attached to the mill, I only make enough money to buy grocery items,” he said.

While this is the business side of the matter, the customers on their part wonder why they should be going to flour mills to powder the wheat grains.“I do not have the time to visit a flour mill. Ready-made packets are easily available in the market which is convenient as it proves to be less time-consuming because it is available over-the-counter,” said one consumer.