Childless woman commits suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over not having a child, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her house in Cubbonpet on Wednesday evening.The deceased, Sangeetha, was married to Nadeem Ruth, and the couple was residing at a rented house in Sunakalpet. They hailed from West Bengal. Sangeetha’s neighbour used to often ask her why she was not having a kid even after six years of marriage.

A police official told The New Indian Express that the incident took place around afternoon. It, however, came to notice when Nadeem who works as a goldsmith at a jewellery shop in Chikpet came home at 4.30pm. He found Sangeetha hanging from the ceiling and called neighbours who alerted Ulsoor Gate police.