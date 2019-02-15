Home Cities Bengaluru

Distress calls increase during Valentine's week, say counsellors

Most of the callers claimed that they were feeling "terribly depressed" and suicidal.

Published: 15th February 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While one boy from Belagavi college allegedly jumped to death on Valentine’s Day, suicide prevention helplines in the city have been ringing all week, with callers complaining about the sadness and grief gripping them in and around Valentine’s day.

Counsellors at SAHAI, a helpline, said that there was a slight increase in the number of calls. Most of the callers claimed that they were feeling "terribly depressed" and suicidal, they added.

“While in the past few weeks, there have been many anxious calls about exam pressure and related stress, in the last one week there have been at least six to eight calls a day seeking help to handle loneliness and problems over love,” said a counsellor from SAHAI.

“While it is this time most broken relationships get healed, it is also the most painful time for jilted couples. The day haunts them of the most wonderful experiences they shared with their loved ones,” said Dr Ashwini N, a psychologist at a private hospital, talking about the experiences of her callers without disclosing their identity. “It is also the time most single people, who are yet to find a partner, feel pained and depressed. Suicides rate go up during the period,”  cautioned Dr Mary George, a clinical psychologist.

Counsellors at SAHAI say, “When you are down in the dumps, don’t be hard on your selves, hang in there, continue believing in love and who knows, where the road of love takes you and what next year’s Valentine’s Day might hold in store for you. While you would now love to wipe your tears in the shade of a candle, you could have a candlelight dinner next year with your love.”

(If you are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

