In drunken brawl, man kills friend for stealing his phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a drunken brawl, a 43-year-old vegetable vendor was bludgeoned to death in an under construction site in Amruthhalli on Wednesday night. The accused Shakil has been arrested.The deceased is Jayaram N, a resident of Jakkur Layout, who worked as a mason.

Police said the incident took place around 11.30pm when Jayaram had called Shakil to his house, where they consumed alcohol. Later the duo went to a nearby construction site, and started abusing each other where Shakil accused Jayaram of stealing his phone. In a fit of rage, Shakil took a shovel and attacked Jayaram, killing him on the spot.Police said that during interrogation, Shakil said that Jayaram had stolen his phone worth `4,000.