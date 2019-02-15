Railways says no to longer corridor

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Turning down most of the 19 conditions listed by the state government for it to implement the dedicated suburban railway corridor for the city, the Railway Board has asked it to review its order and withdraw the ones not agreeable to the Railways.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar’s office on Tuesday (February 12) received a letter dated February 8 sent by Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav. It was the Board’s response to an order notified in the gazette by the state on January 16 in connection with the Rs 23,093 crore project. Expressing its surprise over the conditions, the detailed letter has agreed to just three of the conditions suggested by the state and has agreed to consider two more.

Referring to the state’s demand that the city airport be connected from KSR Bengaluru City station rather than Yelahanka, the Railways says it can provide a rail line from Jnana Bharati railway station to the airport, instead and it also had Metro connectivity. Jnana Bharati, located 11 kms from KSR station, figures on Metro’s Purple Line.

The Board billed as “unacceptable” the six corridors stipulated by the state and the extension of the project to more than double its proposed length. The letter said,“It is unwarranted to increase the scope of work from proposed 161 kms to 360 km at this stage.” Calling for the 161 km route it had proposed in its DPR, it added, “Once these lines are made operational, further expansion up to towns like Ramanagar, Dodaballapur, Hosur, etc shall be considered.”

The Board has agreed to drop the Kengeri-Whitefield and Soladeanahalli-Nelamangala routes from the original project. Ruling out the state’s insistence that the Railways hand over its land at Rs 1 per acre, the Chairman said it went against the provisions of the amended Suburban Rail Policy 2017. On state ruling out Binny Mills Land to set up a casting yard for the project, the Railways said any other land offered by the government will be considered only if there is operational feasibility.

A senior official said, “It is just logjam again for the suburban project. Nothing is now going to move ahead until the Lok Sabha elections.”