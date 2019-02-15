Rejected, man sets girl’s house ablaze

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, who was running a job placement company, set ablaze the house of his employee after she rejected his proposal to marry her daughter. He was allegedly harassing the teenager for a few months and had even proposed to her.

The police have launched a manhunt to catch the miscreant, who is on the run. According to a complaint filed by a 36-year-old Sharada (name changed), a resident of Annapoorneshwari Nagar in Laggere, her employer, identified as Yogesh, aged around 26, set fire to her house on Tuesday, around midnight, when she and her daughter Sharanya (name changed) were sleeping.

“My daughter and I were fast asleep when we noticed smoke in the house. When we tried to escape, we saw that the front door was on fire. We suspect Yogesh, as he was harassing my daughter,” Sharada told the police.

On seeing the fire in their house, the duo screamed for help. Neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire before it could spread and claim lives. Sharada has been working with placement company SBM Enterprises for the last four months. Yogesh had seen Sharanya, 19, a few times and had proposed to her. “He had demanded that Sharanya marry him. I told him that she is already engaged to someone else,” she told the police.

Despite repeatedly telling him that the marriage wasn’t possible, Yogesh continued to harass Sharanya, and followed her wherever she went.“He once threatened to kill us if we did not get him married to Sharanya,” she said.

At 12.15 am on Tuesday, he allegedly came to the house, poured petrol on the door, and set it ablaze. The fuel bottle was found in front of the house. An investigating officer said, adding, “We dont know what exactly the issue was, but it is true that Yogesh was harassing the daughter. He is still at large. Once we catch him, we’ll know more. A case of stalking, criminal intimidation, mischief by setting fire to destroy a house, has been taken up against Yogesh.”