Room boy arrested for death of woman in star hotel in ITPL

The deceased Rajitha Kadappuram, from Mumbai, was living in the serviced apartment since a few months.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kadugodi police on Thursday arrested a room boy for allegedly killing a 33-year-old HR executive in her room at Crest Hotel, in Prestige Shantiniketan, in ITPL. The accused had escaped with Rs 3,500 from her wallet, and her iPhone.

The deceased Rajitha Kadappuram, from Mumbai, was living in the serviced apartment since a few months. She was working in a private firm in ITPL. Her husband was working in England for a few years.  The accused, Laisram Hemba Singh, is from Manipur. The police said that Rajitha was last seen on February 8, in her room, No 701, on the 7th floor.

Her mother had repeatedly tried to call her. On February 10, hotel staff was informed to check on her. The room was locked from inside, police said. Her body was found on the floor, and police took up a case of suspicious death.

According to medical report, her death was due to strangulation and head injuries. Based on the report, police swung into action and inquired with the staff, who said that they had heard her screaming that evening. Police took CCTV footage and found that Singh had come to her room to deliver laundered clothes. Her parents, Kunni Raman, had filed a case over her death after arriving in the city.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that he had observed her movements and that she had been living in the hotel for a few months. He hatched a plan to rob Rajitha, and when she resisted, he ransacked the room. He took Rs 3,500 in cash and her iPhone, before pulling the door to and switching on the lock
from inside.

When The New Indian Express called hotel staff, they denied the incident took place, and claimed that no such incident took place at their premises.

