Shopkeeper attacked by trio for refusing them cigarettes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of three men attacked a paan shop owner in Sahakarnagar for not giving them cigarettes. The men were trying to buy cigarettes after the shop had closed, and when the owner turned them down, the group him with beer bottles and escaped. Police have detained three suspects.

Suneela Kumara Yadava, 22, a resident of Amruthalli, runs a paan shop in Sahakaranagar. On Tuesday, Yadava was closing his shop at 10.45pm when three people came to his shop and asked for cigarettes. Yadava told them he had shut shop for the night, so he couldn’t give them cigarettes. They got into an argument with Yadava and abused him.

They demanded he open his shop. They were drinking alcohol right there. When Yadava tried to leave, they attacked him with beer bottles. One hit his head, an0ther stabbed his right shoulder and the third person broke a bottle on his back. Yadava was profusely bleeding and collapsed on the roadside. They continued to attack him, but neighbouring shopkeepers and commuters rescued Yadava and rushed him to a private hospital nearby. The attackers managed to flee. Yadava told police that the trio had come to his shop earlier that night too, and had not paid for cigarettes. When they came again, he knew they would not pay that time either. That’s why he didn’t want to open shop and give them cigarettes.