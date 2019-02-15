Techie jumps to death from 13th floor

Home Cities Bengaluru

A 31-year-old techie jumped to his death from the 13th floor of his office premises in Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura on Thursday afternoon.

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old techie jumped to his death from the 13th floor of his office premises in Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura on Thursday afternoon. Police said the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

The deceased, Amlan Barman, hailed from Assam and had come to the city four years ago. He was living in Shivaganga Layout near Marathahalli with his mother Shikha Barman. He was working as a senior software engineer in a well-known software company.

Police said that he came to office around 12.30pm. The office staff told the police that Amlan was last seen sitting at his desk on the fourth floor and he got up and left at 12.49pm. It was at 1.15pm that people heard a loud thud and this is when a security guard found the body and informed the police. Tension prevailed in the office premises after the incident.  He had joined the company a year ago. He was unmarried.

Police said that Amlan was depressed after his father’s untimely death and was taking medication. However, he overdosed on Tuesday and was hospitalised. Amlan did not come to work for two days without giving notice.  

(If you are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

