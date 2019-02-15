Home Cities Bengaluru

White-topping: Experts call for better planning

While motorists see white-topping as a solution to all pothole-related problems in the city, engineers and experts say that white-topped surface causes damage to vehicle tyres and shock absorbers.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:07 AM

Commuters complain of slippery surface while travelling on white-topped roads

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While motorists see white-topping as a solution to all pothole-related problems in the city, engineers and experts say that white-topped surface causes damage to vehicle tyres and shock absorbers.
An official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who did not wish to identify himself, told The New Indian Express, "The white-topped surface comes with 180 mm thick concrete surface which holds the mass of concrete, making it tough against all weather conditions and load. But they also cause damage to tyres and shock observers as the thick concrete acts strongly on vehicle alignments."

Another BBMP official said, "Regular asphalt surface mass is not as tough as white-topped surface. If someone falls on asphalted roads, chances of escaping death are high. But if a motorist falls on white-topped surface, chances of major injuries are higher due to the harder surface."Commuters travelling along white-topped roads, at times, also complain that the surface becomes slippery and it becomes difficult to apply brakes on white-topped roads.

Ex-Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hitendra had written to the BBMP that the white-topped roads do not have the 'super elevation' (Surface tilted in curves to allow vehicles' tyres adjust to the base while taking turns), which is dangerous.

BBMP officials had then claimed that their only job was to build thick concrete surface.Civic experts, meanwhile, feel that the white-topping project itself is premature and the BBMP was taking
up more roads for white-topping even before knowing their durability.

However, K T Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, Project Central, BBMP, has defended the white-topping, saying: "There is no damage caused to vehicles because of white-topping. Studies conducted by Central Road Research Institution in Pune and Mumbai have revealed that durability of vehicles is better on white-topped roads." Currently, the BBMP is taking up white-topping works along 20 roads.

