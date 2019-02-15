Youth commits suicide, police yet to find cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man committed suicide at his house in Hulimavu on Thursday.The deceased is Mutturaj V, a native of Kollegala, who was working in a meat shop. He was living in Bilekahalli with his grandmother.

Police said that the incident took place around afternoon when his grandmother had gone to her relatives’ house. His friend, who had come to the house to meet Mutturaj, found his body.

Hulimavu police said that no suicide note was found at the spot and the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained. They added that his grandmother was not informed about the incident. “The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. Once his parents come to the city, further investigations will be done,” the police officer added.