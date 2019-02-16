22 diseases with improper SWM, says World Health Organization

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, many citizen activists have been approaching the civic body to establish a separate corporation for solid waste management (SWM) on the lines of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which exclusively looks after water supply and treating sewerage in the city.

Reports by the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Public Health Service have identified 22 diseases that are linked to improper solid waste management and therefore, there is a significant risk to local populations if solid waste is managed poorly. This disproportionately affects the poorer communities living in slums and areas nearer to landfills. In addition, millions of waste pickers are exposed to hazardous substances while collecting waste in the dumpsites.

The state generates about 11,186 tons per day (TPD) of municipal solid waste out of which 9706 TPD waste is collected, 3475 TPD is treated and 5170 TPD is landfilled. As per this data, it can be noted that approximately 50 per cent of the waste that is generated by the state is dumped and/or landfilled without any processing. With indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, there are concerns of contamination of ground and surface water by leachate and air pollution due to burning and greenhouse gas emissions from open dumps.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, had earlier told CE that the process of solid waste management was being streamlined with the induction of environmental engineers. But he had not commented on the possibility of a dedicated board or corporation for solid waste management. As of now, only 50-55 per cent of tyre city's waste is being segregated as opposed to 85 per cent and 100 per cent waste collection, said Randeep.

The city produces about 4,200-4,500 tonnes of mixed waste daily. The BBMP has seven waste treatment plants which treat about 2,200 tonnes of waste a day. The Palike will soon have three waste-to-energy plants that will treat 1,000 tonnes per day.