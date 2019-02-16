Home Cities Bengaluru

A weekend getaway to kerala with a difference

The trip will be organised from February 22 to 24 and will be open to six people. Abhishek has already arranged for a car to leave on Friday morning.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

The trip will be organised from February 22 to 24 and will be open to six people

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve ever been curious about Theyyam (a ritualistic form of worship in Kerala that encompasses dance, mime and music), here’s your chance to get a first-hand experience of the practice, thanks to Bengaluru-based IT professional and hobbyist photographer Raj Abhishek. He is organising a meetup ‘Theyyam Tours’ for people to be able to witness the worship over weekends in Kerala.

The trip will be organised from February 22 to 24 and will be open to six people. Abhishek has already arranged for a car to leave on Friday morning. The itinerary includes attending the fire Theyyam on Saturday and leaving Kerala by Sunday noon. “I have two packages priced according to AC or non-AC rooms. For AC, it’s `8,000 and `6,500 for non-AC. The price includes accommodation, travel and food. I have arranged for accommodation at a home-stay near the temple,” he says, adding that he will be organising a weekend trip in March and April as well.

Abhishek learned about the Theyyam festival from one of his friends and decided to attend it two weeks ago, which left him mesmerised. He says, “I visited the festival in Kannur during the Republic Day weekend. I haven’t seen anything like this before. The performers act like a Goddess and play with kids. They also climbed trees, acting like animals.” He attended a fire Theyyam in the morning, organised by Muchilottu Bhagavathi temple, but he suggests that one should watch it at night for its dramatic effects.

Since he is a Bihari, he says it was difficult to speak to people at the premises as many weren’t comfortable conversing in English, but fortunately, Abhishek was able to rope in a friend to help him out. “Each temple organises the festival in different ways. They have different tales to narrate and the makeup and costumes they wear also differ. Depending on the temple, the performances go on for two to three days at a stretch. The festival is about a Goddess whose marriage keeps getting postponed. That’s why they organise it every year,” he says.  

Those interested in taking part can visit his meetup page ‘A Theyyam Meetup’ or contact Raj Abhishek on 9663479467.

About Theyyam

It is a ritualistic form of worship in Kerala that encompasses dance, mime and music. It exalts the beliefs of the ancient tribals who gave a lot of importance to the worship of heroes and the spirits of their ancestors. There are over 400 separate Theyyams, each with their own music, style and choreography, that are performed from December to April every year. Performers wear heavy make-up and adorn flamboyant costumes. The most prominent among these are Raktha Chamundi, Kari Chamundi, Muchilottu Bhagavathi, Wayanadu Kulaven, Gulikan and Pottan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp