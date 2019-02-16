A weekend getaway to kerala with a difference

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve ever been curious about Theyyam (a ritualistic form of worship in Kerala that encompasses dance, mime and music), here’s your chance to get a first-hand experience of the practice, thanks to Bengaluru-based IT professional and hobbyist photographer Raj Abhishek. He is organising a meetup ‘Theyyam Tours’ for people to be able to witness the worship over weekends in Kerala.

The trip will be organised from February 22 to 24 and will be open to six people. Abhishek has already arranged for a car to leave on Friday morning. The itinerary includes attending the fire Theyyam on Saturday and leaving Kerala by Sunday noon. “I have two packages priced according to AC or non-AC rooms. For AC, it’s `8,000 and `6,500 for non-AC. The price includes accommodation, travel and food. I have arranged for accommodation at a home-stay near the temple,” he says, adding that he will be organising a weekend trip in March and April as well.

Abhishek learned about the Theyyam festival from one of his friends and decided to attend it two weeks ago, which left him mesmerised. He says, “I visited the festival in Kannur during the Republic Day weekend. I haven’t seen anything like this before. The performers act like a Goddess and play with kids. They also climbed trees, acting like animals.” He attended a fire Theyyam in the morning, organised by Muchilottu Bhagavathi temple, but he suggests that one should watch it at night for its dramatic effects.

Since he is a Bihari, he says it was difficult to speak to people at the premises as many weren’t comfortable conversing in English, but fortunately, Abhishek was able to rope in a friend to help him out. “Each temple organises the festival in different ways. They have different tales to narrate and the makeup and costumes they wear also differ. Depending on the temple, the performances go on for two to three days at a stretch. The festival is about a Goddess whose marriage keeps getting postponed. That’s why they organise it every year,” he says.

Those interested in taking part can visit his meetup page ‘A Theyyam Meetup’ or contact Raj Abhishek on 9663479467.

About Theyyam

It is a ritualistic form of worship in Kerala that encompasses dance, mime and music. It exalts the beliefs of the ancient tribals who gave a lot of importance to the worship of heroes and the spirits of their ancestors. There are over 400 separate Theyyams, each with their own music, style and choreography, that are performed from December to April every year. Performers wear heavy make-up and adorn flamboyant costumes. The most prominent among these are Raktha Chamundi, Kari Chamundi, Muchilottu Bhagavathi, Wayanadu Kulaven, Gulikan and Pottan.