Creating dialogue about dance

These days, human interactions are less than what it used to be with people spending more time on Netflix.

Madhu Natraj is organising the The Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Series. 9 in memory of her mother, Dr Maya Rao

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In memory of Dr Maya Rao, renowned Kathak dancer who was a pioneer in bringing the dance form to south India, her daughter Madhu Natraj is organising ‘The Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Series. 9.’ This dance seminar will be the first project under the trust that is being set up by her in honour of Dr Rao, a choreographer, educator, curator and scholar, who pioneered the systematic training of dance, created path breaking choreographies that toured over 40 countries.

Madhu Natraj

Natraj, who has followed her mother’s footsteps says, “My mother was among the first few women in independent India to study dance. She started the first dance institute of the country, Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography. So this is an event in her memory. I wanted to name it after her like many corporates do to honour women.” The aim of the programme and the trust, she says, is to create spaces to have dialogues about dance. There will curators and artistes from five different countries. “This will be a platform for the audience to interact with artistes.

These days, human interactions are less than what it used to be with people spending more time on Netflix. Hence, event like this is to provide quality work and relevant content to attract people,” she says about the one-day programme which she has been planning for four months now.  

In 2014, when Dr Rao passed away, Natraj lost three people - her guru, mother and best friend. “I think about her every day. While I was growing up, she was a strict mother when she had to be, as in she wouldn’t let me bunk school if I wanted to. But as a guru, she wasn’t strict at all. She would let her student learn steps at their own pace. She would show steps and ask her students to create their own piece out of it. She celebrated individuality.” At the same time, she was Natraj’s biggest critic. “After I walk down the stage, we would have a discussion about the performance. We used to also do some girly stuff together. We would go sari shopping every Diwali or when my mother won any award. We use to have conversations about everything under the sun, from dance to philosophy,”’ she says, recalling her ‘bohemian upbringing’ spent mostly in dance studios.

“We used to travel to different places, sometimes, we would have all the luxury and sometimes, we would be travelling with a third-class ticket. She was an amazing mother. I couldn’t have asked for more,” she says. 

Highlights of the event

Film on Dr. Maya Rao and Performance of Dr. Maya Rao’s vintage choreography by the Natya & Stem Dance Kampni
Panel discussion on Kathak as a choreographic impetus    
Poetry in Kathak by Joanna De Souza, a Canadian white student of Dr Maya Rao
The Jaans and Bais of Kathak and Thumri by Dr Vikram Sampath
Rhapsody - A resonance in Kathak by Stem Dance Kampni
Where: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road
When: February 17, 10.30am

