Crossing Metro station ? No honking please

The issue to regulate noise levels near Metro stations was decided upon during the previous co-ordination committee held by the Chief Secretary.

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: High decibel levels caused by honking vehicles on the roads near Metro stations have prompted the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to ask Traffic police to ensure that noise pollution is curbed at the earliest.

KSPCB Member Secretary Manoj Kumar told The New Indian Express, “I have sent a letter to the Traffic police two days ago asking them to put up ‘No-honking’ boards on the roads near Metro stations that are elevated.”

Kumar said that a senior citizen had complained to the Board about loud honking around Metro stations.
When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Harishekharan said he had not received any such letter so far from KSPCB.

