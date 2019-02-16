Home Cities Bengaluru

Disguised as TV serviceman, thief fools boy, robs house

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a house while pretending to be a representative from a television manufacturing company.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a house while pretending to be a representative from a television manufacturing company. The thief, on spotting the only a boy alone at home, offered a bicycle to him from the ‘company’ if they got their TV repaired. The boy, finding the offer attractive, let the miscreant in. Only when the boy’s mother came home did she realise they had been robbed.

Nagaraju BJ, 48, and his wife, work in different garments factories. Their eight-year-old son Kiran N studies in Class 2. On February 9, Kiran returned from school at around 1.30 pm. A man knocked on the door and introduced himself as a representative from a TV company. He told Kiran that the company is offering a bicycle if they service their TV and the dish antenna. He asked Kiran to stand near the antenna while he serviced the TV. After 20 minutes, he told Kiran he was going to get a new cable. “My wife found six gold rings, earrings, a bracelet, four silver rings and `30,000 stolen. The cost of the stolen goods is `2.5 lakh,” Nagaraju said.

An officer said “There is a CCTV camera installed in the lane, but a branch is covering it. We are searching for other cameras in the area. We have taken up a case of cheating.”

