Dried plants, trash line Metro medians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While planting and beautification of Metro medians was announced with much gusto in the last few years, the on ground reality shows a different picture. Mud, muck, dried up saplings and garbage are what occupy several stretches of Namma Metro. JP Nagar, Yelachenahalli, Ulsoor, Baiyappanahalli, Indiranagar, Nayanadahalli, Peenya were some of the sections where citizens spotted poor maintenance by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Those living near these stretches complained of lack of checks on dumping. Anil Kumar Janardanan, resident of Peenya, has found waste being dumped in medians near Basaveshwara bus stand, despite a wire mesh covering the place.

“Thrice, I found the medians used for hoarding cattle. A junk autorickshaw has also been left on the Metro median. There are weeds growing and some unauthorised advertising as well,” said Kumar.In south Bengaluru on the green line between JP Nagar and Yelachenahalli Metro stations, residents find garbage dumped each day.

Chaithanya Subrahmanya, a resident of South Bengaluru said, “Just near the Yelachenahalli Metro station, there is a garbage dump. It gets cleared at times by the corporation but the waste is back again. There were saplings planted by some NGOs and corporates a year ago, but these are dry now.”

Abdul Aleem, who lives near JP Nagar Metro station, said, “All medians are filled with garbage. It gets cleared at around 7am but by evening, the waste is back.”On the east corridor of Metro along the purple line, residents complain of similar issues.

Anil Gubbi said the stretch between Indiranagar and Ulsoor metro stations on CMH road also has mud and garbage. Shivkumar V who lives in Domlur and works in Baiyappanahalli said the medians near his office are filled with muck. Here too, plants were planted but there was no regular watering done. At one point, the medians were also dug up and left to remain that way, he said.

Certain sections are better off, such as near National college and Jayanagar metro stations. Residents say there is not much greenery with only a few plants having grown but they do not find any littering.

Despite repeated attempts, City Express was unable to get a response from BMRCL.