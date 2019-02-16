Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of 4 attack man, stab him to death

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by bike-borne men at Bilekahalli on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by bike-borne men at Bilekahalli on Thursday night. The police said that four men followed him and started a fight before attacking him.The deceased, Yusuf Salam, was working as a real estate agent in Puttenahalli, and lived alone. He was from Shivamogga and came to the city a few years back.

The police said that at 12.30 am, Salam was going to Arakere to meet his relatives on his scooter. Three men on two bikes and another from a nearby building at Lakshmipura in Bilekahalli, stabbed Salam repeatedly. Residents heard him scream and came out to see what happened. They noticed him lying in a pool of blood and called the police control room. Mico Layout police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

Police have found CCTV camera footage of the attack, but the exact reason behind it has yet to be ascertained. “We are verifying phone call records to ascertain the cause,” an officer said.

