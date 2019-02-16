Going head-on with a pig’s Nose to Tail

Suman Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We all know the importance of chicken leg piece. At some point, we have fought with our parents and siblings to have that one piece of meat on your plate. If you are elder among your siblings, sacrificing the leg piece for your younger brother/sister and settle for other ‘not so fancy’ parts of chicken was a default option.

It does not really matter what meat you are eating – chicken, mutton, beef or pork – there is always one piece that enjoys the undivided attention of diners. Last week, I was introduced to a not-so-familiar concept – Nose to Tail. To simplify, this is a philosophy of eating and cooking every possible part of an animal. It is about changing the mindset of unconscious consumption and embracing a more sustainable way of living. The not-so-perfect parts and the less familiar cuts can be delicious, a good source of nutrition and fantastic value.

Kanishka Sharma

Given this idea, Kanishka Sharma, founder of The Tenth Muse, a talented and passionate cook recently curated ‘The Whole Beast Feast’ at The Courtyard Bistro, capturing the essence of ‘Nose to Tail’ philosophy. As part of the menu, Sharma had to showcase the lesser-known cuts that people tend to throw away or not purchase at all. “Hence, I could not be conservative. I wanted the menu to be slightly in the face, on the edge, just to expose diners to new possibilities in taste,” adds Sharma.

While maintaining culture as well as one’s own beliefs are equally important, we need to face the facts - there is a huge amount of food being wasted. Whether it is the imperfect cuts of meat or the misshapen vegetables, people should consume with minimal waste and eat sustainably. “Changing mindset will mean better nutrition, overall reduction in waste and more food for more people,” quips Sharma.

Coming from a South Indian vegetarian family, eating meat, let alone cooking the spare parts, has not been easy for Sharma. She has pushed her own food boundaries for years, trying new things, eating differently and cooking with unfamiliar ingredients. ‘Nose to Tail’ has been a long journey of finding her lines and then pushing them further, which was very evident from the food Sharma had prepared for 20 guests recently. The guests attending the feast had one thing in common – their love for pork. However, Sharma’s food did manage to make people sit up, think and absorb. The diners were exposed to the new world of possibilities. Sharma created magic with her cooking, it was just surreal. There were three clear highlights from the seven-course dinner.

Breaking the Heart Strings, a grilled heart salad with peas, mint and onion. The mints in the dish is the queen to the grilled heart king, it brings the hint of fragrance and freshness, beautifully complementing other elements on the plate. This salad was a winner, visually as well as on the tongue.

Next, Sharma wanted all the guests to Steady the Nerves and rightly so. I would have never imagined pork belly with lentils. As Sharma rightly announces to the table, it is just pork belly with dal. However, this simple dish does wonders and turns out to be the highlight of the evening.

The last dish that impressed me was Can You Stomach It? This stir-fried tripe with rice is another example of simplicity and brilliance. As the name suggests, tripe is an edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals, in this case, pig. Other dishes served as part of the menu were Prosciutto Roses, Balzac’s Brown Jam (Rillets, Grape Salsa and Sourdough), Brawn (Head cheese with Frisee), Gamjatang (Hearty, spicy neck soup) and Sanguinaccio Dolce.

Akhila Srinivas, founder of The Courtyard has collaborated with Kanishka and The Tenth Muse on several culinary experiences. Sharma also run a monthly Supper Club, which hosts and features different chefs. Currently, she is hosting a series of female chefs at Supper Club.