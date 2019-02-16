Home Cities Bengaluru

Hina Jaiswal is IAF’s 1st woman flight engineer

Hailing from Punjab, she completed her bachelors in engineering from Punjab University and described her achievement as a dream come true.

Flight Lt Hina Jaiswal completed the course at 112 Helicopter Unit, Yelahanka station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-six-year-old Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal created history on Friday as she became the first woman to be inducted as a flight engineer in the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru. In a field dominated by men, Flt Lt Hina successfully completed the course at the 112 Helicopter Unit, Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

After being commissioned into IAF on 15 June, 2015, she had served as the chief of firing team and battery commander in a frontline surface-to-air missile squadron. Following it, she was selected for the Flight Engineers’ Course at IAF. Flt Lt Hina successfully completed the six-month course. “..she trained shoulder to shoulder with her male counterparts, and displayed unflinching commitment, dedication and perseverance,” a Ministry of Defense release said.

Hailing from Punjab, she completed her bachelors in engineering from Punjab University and described her achievement as a dream come true. “Since childhood, she had aspired to don the soldiers’ uniform and take on the skies as an aviator. Finally, her dreams have manifested into reality,” the release said.

She would subsequently be posted to operational helicopter units of the IAF. She will be routinely called upon to operate in demanding and stressful conditions, right from the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier to the seas of the Andamans.

