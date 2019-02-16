Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I like to spend time with my children and watch TV shows’

BENGALURU: What is your most favourite ingredient to work with?
I enjoy cooking with pretty much everything, but my favourite ingredient is Olive Oil as it lends a lot of flavour.
 
If not a chef, what would have been your alternative career option?
Success did not come easy to me. I have gradually made a mark in my career. I am not sure I could have had had an alternate career option.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why? If yes, what is your go-to dish that you prepare at home?
Yes, I do cook but not too often. I normally prepare comfort food, something quick and easy, ideally Keema Khichidi.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?
I give a few simple cooking tips to my wife and she follows them. Some of them include not overcrowding the pan with ingredients, adding extra seasoning to butter to add flavour and lastly, giving a lot of time and love while cooking. These are some of the simplest ways to make your food taste more delicious with little effort.                
 
Apart from cooking, what are your hobbies?
Given my busy schedule, in my spare time, I like to spend time with my children and watch TV shows.
 
Do you watch cooking/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourite?
No, I do not watch cooking/reality shows, but prefer shows based on travel & food, available on Netflix.
 
What is your family’s most favourite dish that your prepare?
It has to be Bhapa (Steamed) Ilish (Hilsa fish) along with steamed rice. My family waits for me to prepare this ethereal meal.
 
What has been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
I had an amazing gravity slicer that wasn’t been used for quite a while. I accidentally sliced the tip off my finger in it while processing onion rings and had to head straight to the hospital to get stitches.

Tanmoy Majumdar, Executive Chef at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore, Sarjapur Road

