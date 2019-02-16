Karnataka State Reserve Police gear up for a healthier lifestyle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have adopted new training methods to help their personnel maintain a healthy lifestyle. Bhaskar Rao, Additional Director General of Police, KSRP observed that their outdoor physical form of training was insufficient as the method only concentrated on limb exercises.

They observed that their personnel suffered from low metabolism rates. “Most of my personnel suffer from fatty liver, digestive and kidney issues and diabetes at a young age. It is important they strengthen their core,” explained Rao. The training concentrates on lower and upper abdomen,chest, lower and upper back mainly.

About 75 trainers are coached for two weeks after which they train their respective battalions. Santhosh Kumar, chief trainer at Figurine Fitness has been training them for six months now. “This is a form of functional training where we provide the trainees with bricks, water bottles and different equipment which can easily found anywhere,” Kumar added. The training includes Bollywood dance, Zumba, tango and aerobics.

The personnel have also been receiving training to revamp their lifestyle. Shreyas Karnad, running coach at Runners 360 said, “This training is for two weeks and we have completed a week now. I teach them basic yoga poses to maintain right posture, improve running techniques, overall strength and mindful living. Through this process they learn to be in complete control of their thought processes which make them better individuals,” explained Karnad.

ADGP Rao stated that he had been observing premature deaths in the police department. “Some of them passed away in their late 30s and early 40s. We hope to provide them with a better lifestyle to help them avoid bodily dysfunctions and live longer,” he added.