Love at  first bite

BENGALURU: On a weekday evening, we hurry for dinner to Lavelle Road where we’ve made a reservation at Smoke House Deli. As we make our way to the restaurant for the V-Day special menu, we are welcomed by the striking quirky wall graffiti. Set like a London café, the not-so-dim lights and mellow music set the tone for the evening. Even before we place our order, the menu – with its unusual names, including, You’re Berry Special To Me, Forever Grapeful To You, Oh All The Tini Things You Do For Me – catches our attention.

We start off with the Valentine’s special cocktail menu – Berry Special for me and Whis(ky) for my dining companion. My drink was one of the best-looking cocktails I’ve ever had. With pomegranate seeds, fresh strawberries, cranberry and sparkling wine, the beautifully-presented drink pampered my taste buds and soothed my eyes. Along with the berries and mint leaves, it also had an ice cut-out in the shape of a heart and some strawberries strategically placed around the border, which gets brownie points from us. The Whis(ky) was concocted with the all-time-favourite Black and White scotch whisky, unique Aperol and Martini Rosso vermouth. If you’re a whisky-lover, this one – with the right amount of the alcohol mixed with Italian temptations – is a must-try.

Moving on to the food, we started off with the Hearty Barley Soup, a healthy dish prepared with a lot of veggies and spaghetti. The strong peppery-flavoured rocket lettuce made all the difference to the taste, and considerate proportions of barley, carrots and spaghetti balanced the dish well. Next on the plate was Salad of Citrus Cured Fish. This one was again a very healthy dish and we were impressed with the chef’s out-of-the-box idea. This was salad, again with a lot of rocket lettuce, which is one of the healthiest and expensive leaves found, and to our surprise, we got a tinge of tea flavour in it. Upon enquiring, we were told that the salad has been infused with the famous Darjeeling tea leaves, hence the unusual taste. Smoked prawns along with lettuce was a very tasty combination. The plums and other healthy ingredients lived up to its name.

The last of the veg menu, Roasted Aubergine made us go ‘cheeeese’! Prepared with cous cous, a lot of melted Bocconcini and topped with olives, edible leaves and pomegranate, the lovely presentation was definitely Instagram-worthy. Never knew brinjal and thick mozzarella cheese would sum up for such a flavourful veg dish.

In the non-veg course, we opted for the Harissa Braised Chicken with corn and potato mash. As a versatile flavouring agent, Harissa definitely made its mark on the tenderly-cooked chicken. Along with the mash, the chicken was aromatic and tasty as ever. Last but not the least, came Fish in Parcel. As a Bong, I was pretty excited to see fresh Bhetki fish wrapped up along with peri peri vegetables and digged in immediately. The steamed fish was sautéed with pepper and butter and the flavour of the vegetables broughtout an appetizing taste to our palate. What an end to a perfect dinner.

There’s always room for dessert even after a heavy meal. Dark Chocolate Mousse topped with Apricot Marquise was heavenly. The mousse melted in our mouth and the apricots gave it a sweet taste side-by-side.

The V-Day special menu is on till February 17. Cost for two: `2,000 approx