Lukewarm response to extended metro timings

BENGALURU: On January 13 this year, a decision to begin Namma Metro services, an hour earlier than the scheduled 8am, on Sundays, drew a cheer from regular commuters. However, around a month later, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to find any results of that cheer as ridership figures remain largely unchanged.

Since 2017, when the entire phase one network was completed, the train started operations at 8am on Sundays while on weekdays and Saturdays, it started at 5am. This posed a problem to several commuters, especially those travelling to the city early in the morning,by trains or buses. Owing to the demand, the corporation revised the timings.

However, statistics shared by Namma Metro for the last five Sundays show that ridership figures are not too different from what they stood at before. A comparison of five Sundays before the timings changed and five Sundays after, shows passenger strength ranged between 2.26 lakh and 3.03 lakh. For instance, the ridership figures on December 9 and February 10 are both 3.03 lakh. The ridership on December 16 and February 3, both stand at 2.8 lakh. Experts say this could be because of various reasons including lack of awareness and integration.

Sanjeev V Dyamannavar, transport expert from Praja RAAG advocacy group said, “One reason could be that those who live in the city are not aware of the time revision and it will need more publicity. Secondly, there needs to be better integration between railway and Metro stations for commuters to change modes of transport. The foot over-bridge connection at both Majestic and Yeshwanthpur with Kempegowda and Yeshwanthpur metro stations, respectively, is still not present. This makes it difficult for railway passengers carrying heavy luggage.”

For instance, a skywalk connection between platform 10 of KSR and city railway Metro station on the purple line, could increase ridership on Sundays. “Further extension of metro timings to 5am or 5.30am, as is the case with weekdays will help. They must co-ordinate with train timings. For example, a commuter who has to catch the Janshatabdi express from Bengaluru to Hubballi at 6am, will have to reach Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna railway station (Majestic) by 5.45am or Yeshwanthpur by 6am. This means the Metro has to be available much earlier,” Dyamannavar added.

Commenting on the same, AS Shankar, Executive Director, Operation and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “We have publicised the change in timings on Sundays but there may be people who still don’t know about it. Even though ridership is more or less the same, we will continue running it from 7am as there are people going to railway stations that require the facility. There are commuters who also visit Lalbagh and Cubbon Park early on the weekend. We need to cater to them as well.”“There is no plan of starting the service at 6am now as we need to give time for maintenance of coaches,” Shankar explained.