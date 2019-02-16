No end to fight for her gallant son

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: "My son didn't think even for a second when he stood facing the terrorists — brave, strong, undeterred — to fight for our nation. Now, why is the nation thinking so much about honouring him with the award he truly deserves?" asks 58-year-old Meghna Girish, mother of martyr Major Akshay Girish, her eyes welling up with tears, her voice full of pain.

Major Akshay was martyred in Nagrota (Jammu) on November 29, 2016. Four terrorists had attacked a unit of 166 Artillery Regiment, killing four soldiers, and entered two residential buildings. The 31-year-old Major was ordered to lead a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) to eliminate the terrorists and prevent them from harming the 16 residents, including women and children, in the buildings. In the intense firefight that ensued, Akshay was hit by two bullets but fought on, only to be martyred when a grenade launched at him exploded on his thigh. The terrorists were later eliminated.

The Major’s brave act of pinning down the terrorists and preventing them from harming residents or taking them hostage, won him 'Mention in Dispatches' (MID) — an official report by his superior from his 51 Engineer Regiment, referring his name for a gallantry award.But more than two years since his martyrdom, no award has been announced.

Major Akshay’s grieving mother Meghna and family members continue to seek a gallantry award for him. "We are in anguish since August 15, 2017, over the denial of recognition for Akshay's courage and selfless sacrifice,”she says.They had hoped that his award would be awarded posthumously on January 26 this year at least, but that didn't happen either.

WASTED SACRIFICE?

Meghna says her anger is towards a nation which has failed to recognise her son's sacrifice. Choking with emotion, she says, "Every moment, questions erupt: Did my son sacrifice his life for this nation, which just forgot him? Would he expect an award for what he thought was his duty? Is it wrong for us as a family to expect a deserving award for his ultimate sacrifice? But we have hope and faith in the present government, that Akshay will be given due recognition despite the delay.”

Meghna had tried to reach out to the prime minister and defence minister. Finally, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read Meghna’s mail. Sitharaman invited Meghna twice to New Delhi, in May and November 2018, the second time with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.After hearing out Meghna, Sitharaman set up a review committee to solve the issue. She even tweeted, saying Major Akshay’s family would get justice.

On January 3, Major Akshay’s family deposed before an Army Court of Inquiry (CoI) in Delhi, where relevant documents were submitted. The QRT members who were with Major Akshay in the Nagrota operation were also questioned. "The CoI submitted its first report in January first week, and we thought the issue would be resolved before Republic Day (2019), but nothing happened," she said.

"I know my son can't come back. I sent him to the Army with courage. My baby died fighting with courage. Is this what his sacrifice deserves? What will I tell his daughter (5-year-old Naina) who looks at every soldier as a hero?" she asks, her voice breaking.