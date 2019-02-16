Peeping Tom arrested for spying on girls’ hostel

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pervert who would climb on the terrace of a residential building behind a women’s hostel on Bannerghatta Road to ogle at women, ran out of luck recently when he was caught and arrested. The woman had spotted him and alerted the security guard. He tried escaping by jumping from one building to another, but was finally caught and handed over to the police.

The incident happened behind NMIMS College Women’s hostel in Nobonagar on Bannerghatta Road. According to the complaint filed by the warden of the women’s hostel, Madhavi M, on February 12, at 11 pm, a few women students noticed a man standing on the terrace of a residential building and masturbating while watching the women.

A few of the women, along with the warden and security guard, went to the neighbouring building to catch the pervert. When he saw them approaching, he tried to escape. The security guard chased after him, and caught him after a 15-20 minute chase. The hostel staff beat him before alerting the Hulimavu police.

The man identified himself as Yallappa, 34, a resident of MLA Layout on Bannerghatta Road. According to the hostelites, the same person was seen on that building multiple times, standing half naked and looking into the hostel rooms. During the police inquiry, it was found that Yalappa would come to that building often, as he had easy access to it.

An investigating officer said, “On February 12, he was under the influence of alcohol, so he did not initially see the security guard and women coming towards him. Yalappa is a vagabond, who at times takes up menial jobs.”