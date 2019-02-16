Home Cities Bengaluru

Peeping Tom arrested for spying on girls’ hostel

The incident happened behind NMIMS College Women’s hostel in Nobonagar on Bannerghatta Road.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pervert who would climb on the terrace of a residential building behind a women’s hostel on Bannerghatta Road to ogle at women, ran out of luck recently when he was caught and arrested. The woman had spotted him and alerted the security guard. He tried escaping by jumping from one building to another, but was finally caught and handed over to the police.

The incident happened behind NMIMS College Women’s hostel in Nobonagar on Bannerghatta Road. According to the complaint filed by the warden of the women’s hostel, Madhavi M, on February 12, at 11 pm, a few women students noticed a man standing on the terrace of a residential building and masturbating while watching the women.

A few of the women, along with the warden and security guard, went to the neighbouring building to catch the pervert. When he saw them approaching, he tried to escape. The security guard chased after him, and caught him after a 15-20 minute chase. The hostel staff beat him before alerting the Hulimavu police.

The man identified himself as Yallappa, 34, a resident of MLA Layout on Bannerghatta Road. According to the hostelites, the same person was seen on that building multiple times, standing half naked and looking into the hostel rooms. During the police inquiry, it was found that Yalappa would come to that building often, as he had easy access to it.

An investigating officer said, “On February 12, he was under the influence of alcohol, so he did not initially see the security guard and women coming towards him. Yalappa is a vagabond, who at times takes up menial jobs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp